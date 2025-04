The Solong and Stena Immaculate collision in March has been a wake-up call over the role fatigue potentially plays in major maritime incidents, according to a leading champion of seafarers rights.

Mark Dickinson seized on the issue when speaking to TradeWinds in the wake of talks at the International Labour Organization HQ in Geneva this month.

“It’s just so sad that it took that incident and the death of a seafarer to wake people up.”