A ship dragging its anchor was the likely cause of damage to a Russian submarine telecommunications cable in the Baltic Sea, the country’s top telecoms operator said.

Moscow-based Rostelecom announced on Thursday that it had completed repairs to the Baltika fibre optic cable linking the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad to Kingisepp in mainland Russia.

“The cable damage occurred in the northern part of the Baltic Sea in Finland’s exclusive economic zone due to external impact, presumably from a foreign vessel’s anchor as a result of violations of navigation rules,” Rostelecom said in a statement on its website.