A product tanker has been boarded by a pirate gang in the first such attack in Nigerian waters since 2021.

Maritime security companies reported the unnamed Marshall Islands-flagged ship was targeted by four assailants in a small black skiff on Monday evening, 104 nautical miles southwest of Brass.

They approached at a speed of 25 knots, according to Africa Risk Compliance (ARC).

The crew reportedly mustered in the citadel while the perpetrators stole cash, personal belongings, and other items before disembarking after four hours.

The seafarers are said to be safe and the ship continued on to its next port call in Douala, Cameroon.

Ambrey Analytics said no weapons were seen during the incident.

At the time of the attack, the vessel had an estimated freeboard of 4.5 metres.

The ship had no armed guards on board.

ARC said: "Vessels in the area are advised to adopt a heightened security posture and maintain vigilance."

Ambrey advised vessels to review their risk and vulnerabilities and "proportionately engage" armed security where feasible.

Diaplous Group said extra lookouts should be posted, and all suspicious activity should be reported.

While Nigerian waters may have been safer in recent years, wider piracy incidents continue to take place in the Gulf of Guinea.

In March, the 16,500-dwt tanker Bitu River (built 2022) was raided by five armed men off Sao Tome and Principe.

Gunmen abducted 10 Indian and Romanian nationals, after threatening others with execution.