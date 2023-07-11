A legal expert has tipped Turkey to tighten up on port calls by sanctioned Russian cargo vessels.
The Wall Street Journal has reported that these ships have been regularly calling at Turkish ports since the invasion of Ukraine.
Reed Smith lawyer Tan Albayrak believes Erdogan regime will angle for Western investment by tightening up on sanctioned vessel calls
