Part of the Turkish port of Zonguldak was evacuated on Saturday in a mine alert involving a cargo vessel.

The 12,600-dwt multipurpose Azov Forward (built 2020) left the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk on 9 June with a cargo of ore.

Its arrival in Turkey two weeks later sparked an alert after the suspected mine was seen attached to the stern, Turkish media reported.

Inspection teams including divers were brought in.

Police officers also arrived at the port, visiting ship agency offices and asking workers to leave as soon as possible, while coast guard officials evacuated the crew.

AIS data showed the St Kitts & Nevis-flag vessel moored in the port on Monday morning.

The MPP has insurance cover from the West of England P&I Club.

It is operated by Albros Shipping & Trading of Istanbul, which has been contacted for comment.

In November, one of the company’s ships that had spent months trapped in Ukraine was denied entry to Spain for allegedly carrying Russian cargo.

First ship released from Mariupol

The 9,000-dwt Azov Concord (built 2008) was the first foreign vessel to be released from the port of Mariupol by Russian separatist leaders in June 2022.

The port authority of Cartagena later barred it from its waters.

Vessel tracking showed the Azov Concord was in the Russian port of Yeysk on 13 and 14 November.

It then went to Istanbul in Turkey and Pozzallo in Italy.