Officers at the UK’s Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA), represented by trade union Nautilus International, will escalate their industrial action due to an ongoing pay dispute.

The union has announced three days of strikes from 20-22 September, with the final day of action to coincide with the beginning of the Labour Party conference.

Nautilus director of organising Martyn Gray indicated that since Labour has come to power, they have ended several public sector disputes, except for the RFA.

He said: “This is yet another clear message to our members that they are undervalued by government, irrespective of party, despite their criticality to our nation’s national security and defence.

“Despite discussions with the Ministry of Defence, frustratingly we have not received a new and improved pay offer.”

The three-day strike is a marked escalation from previous action — a singe-day walkout on 15 August and another on 3 September.

Officers from different RFA departments will strike at various points across the three days.

The action comes as RFA employees have experienced a pay cut of over 30% in real terms since 2010, with a 4.5% pay rise of 2022/23 imposed in November 2023. This pay deal was resolutely rejected by members.

The RFA is also facing a recruitment and retention crisis.

Gray added: “If government is not willing to listen to the gravely felt frustration and anger of RFA employees, we are left with no other option but to escalate our action which will cause significant disruption to the service, and the Royal Navy is reliant on the support from the RFA.

“This is not a situation we take lightly, but we will not stand by and allow government to dither and delay while our members continue to be overworked, underpaid and undervalued.”

Nautilus are ready to put an offer to its members that reflects the real-term pay cut since 2010 and represents a pathway towards a future of Fair Pay, Gray indicated.

“A fair offer on this basis will not only end this dispute but will also begin to end the persistent staffing crisis and help return the RFA to a long-term sustainable service,” he concluded.