The US has expressed concern after claiming that a Russian ro-ro loaded weapons in South Africa last year.

US ambassador Reuben Brigety said the vessel was Transmorflot’s 375-lane-metre Lady R (built 2004).

He believes the incident has called into question South Africa’s declared neutrality on the Ukraine war.

The claim prompted the South African government to order an independent inquiry, the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement, according to Reuters.