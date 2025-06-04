The US is fighting a losing game against China’s soaring electric vehicle market, according to the chief executive of car carrier owner Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics.

US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs and China’s dominance in electrification have been reshaping car carrier trades around the world, Lasse Kristoffersen told the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum event on Wednesday at Nor-Shipping.

However, the market has become cognisant of so-called “Taco” behaviour — Trump always chickens out — as commentators in the US have termed it.