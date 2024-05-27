Swedish ro-ro operator Lakeway Link has signed a long-term supply deal for biofuel.

The fuel is a blend of 15% hydrotreated vegetable oil and marine diesel that will be supplied by Stockholm-based bunker supplier ScanOcean.

Lakeway Link is a joint venture founded last year by Swedish shipowners Wallenius and Greencarrier. The Gothenburg-based company operates a single vessel, the 7,322 dwt Lakeway Link (built 1999), operating between Sodertalje, south of Stockholm and Gdynia.

ScanOcean managing director Jonatan Karlstrom confirmed that the contract would be for weekly supplies of the biofuel blend to Sodertalje.

Lakeway Link is the first customer to have signed up for regular supplies, added Karlstrom.

“We are starting to see some movement in orders. It has been kickstarted by the European emission trading scheme,” he said.

“We have a lot of Swedish industrial companies willing to pay for cleaner transportation, which encourages ro-ro operators in the Baltic.”

The biofuel blend complies with the bunker standard, ISO 8217, making it easy for shipping companies to drop the fuel into bunker supplies without any engine modifications.

Karlstrom also added that the mix is also easier for ScanOcean as the bunker trucks supplying the vessel in Sweden will load the two fuels separately, but into the same tank, with blending possible in the vehicle ahead of delivery.

ScanOcean secures most of its bunkers from Finland, including Neste which has begun focusing on biofuel production.

The Swedish bunker supplier has also begun offering a 30% biofuel mix, which it said has had good trial results with shipping companies.

Hydrotreated vegetable oil is compliant as a green fuel under the Fuel EU maritime meaning owners can use it to account for lower emissions.