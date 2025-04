Brussels-listed DEME has signed an agreement to acquire Havfram, an international offshore wind contractor based in Oslo.

The total transaction value is approximately €900m ($1bn), DEME said in a statement.

DEME’s chief executive, Luc Vandenbulcke, said: “DEME’s investment in Havfram underscores our unwavering belief in the immense potential of offshore wind infrastructure as a key element in the global energy transition.