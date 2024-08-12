United Maritime does not plan to move further away from its mainstream shipping focus after a move to diversify into the offshore vessel sector, chief executive Stamatis Tsantanis told TradeWinds.

His comment came after the New York-listed shipowner, a spin-off of Seanergy Maritime Holdings, revealed it took a minority stake in an offshore construction vessel newbuilding.

While United Maritime has owned tankers and was set up with diversification in mind, it only owned bulkers at the time of the transaction.