At an Oslo Marine Money forum this week, four leading shipowners in offshore wind told how they are addressing the challenges of serving a market where demand is rocketing, but the types and specifications of ships needed are constantly shifting and growing.

Over two-thirds of the wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) now on order were represented on the 8 June panel, by the count of its organiser maritime lawyer Charlie Papavizas, who chairs the Washington-based maritime practice of the Winston and Strawn law firm.