Some ship types have nearly doubled in secondhand value in what VesselsValue analyst Dan Nash describes as a potential ‘roaring 2020s’ for the shipping industry.

Anchor-handling tug supply vessels are leading the way, with five-year-old asset values spiking 97% since 2021.

Nash, the associate director of valuation and analytics at the Veson Nautical platform, assessed these offshore ships as worth $17m now.