Oslo-listed contractor and shipowner Subsea7 has unveiled a huge new offshore contract in Brazil.

The company, backed by tycoon Kristian Siem, said it had clinched a “super-major” deal worth more than $1.25bn with Petrobras to develop the Buzios 9 oilfield.

This lies 180 km (110 miles) off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state, in 2,000 metres of water in the pre-salt Santos basin.