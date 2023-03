North Sea oil and gas operations are facing major upheaval after UK offshore workers voted to strike.

The industrial action will involve at least 1,400 staff and hit major oil and gas companies including BP, CNRI, EnQuest, Harbour, Ithaca, Shell and Total, the Unite union said.

“Dozens” of platforms and offshore installations will be brought to a “standstill” due to the specialised roles its members undertake, the union added.