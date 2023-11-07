Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group is spending $200m to buy a raft of offshore vessels from Mexico’s E-Nav Offshore.

While AD Ports did not identify the vessels, offshore sources familiar with the deal told TradeWinds these 10 ships are Singapore-flagged vessels that E-Nav had acquired from Pacific Radiance Offshore in 2021.

AD Ports said on Tuesday that the deal included multipurpose supply vessels, platform supply vessels, diving support vessels and accommodation workboats, with an average age of nine years.