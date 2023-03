Norway’s ADS Maritime is diversifying from tankers with a new investment in an offshore vessel.

The Oslo-listed company said it has acquired a 10% stake in a dive support vessel (DSV) and will act as the commercial manager with primary responsibility for following up Singapore owner Tasik Subsea's activities related to the ship and its bareboat contract.

The DSV in question is the 105-loa Southern Star (built 2017), which VesselsValue assesses as worth $70m.