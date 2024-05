Awilco-backed shipowner Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS) has brought on board the financial might of Japanese trader Sumitomo Corp to expand its fleet.

The Oslo-listed wind farm vessel company said it had struck a strategic partnership agreement through its subsidiary IWS Fleet.

Vessel owner IWS Fleet will raise €60m ($65m) by issuing new shares to Sumitomo based on a pre-money valuation of €176m.