A group of shareholding banks is looking to sell French offshore shipping giant Bourbon following a takeover and restructuring in 2019.

The operator of 262 ships worth more than $1.3bn has had a confidential document drawn up to entice buyers, industry sources told TradeWinds.

The Project Alcyone paper, seen by TradeWinds, outlines a €1bn ($1.05bn) “repositioning” plan up to 2027, including more than €500m of fleet renewal and a focus on floating offshore wind operations.