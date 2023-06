Swedish bank SEB has cashed out of its major position in restructured Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore.

A filing to the Oslo Stock Exchange shows the lender reduced its holding from 5.11% on 27 June.

The slice is worth about NOK 84.3m ($7.76m).

The lender has retained just 0.000025% of the shares in the Lars Peder Solstad-led company.

SEB was the fourth-biggest investor in Solstad.