The largest ship sold for recycling so far in 2024 is about to arrive in the Danish port of Frederikshavn. It will be recycled by the European arm of Louisiana-headquartered Modern American Recycling Services.

Shell Brazil’s 356,000-dwt FPSO Fluminense (built 1975) is scheduled to arrive at MARS Europe’s EU Approved Green recycling facility in Frederikshavn on Friday.

The facility was inaugurated in 2020 to recycle large offshore assets.