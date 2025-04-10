Belgian contractor and shipowner DEME’s takeover of Norway’s Havfram shows the strength of offshore wind shipping — and the huge value of the most advanced vessels, according to investment bank Stifel.

The €900m ($1bn) deal was announced on Wednesday, giving DEME two more wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) on order in China. Delivery is expected this year.

Stifel analysts led by Ben Nolan view these units as the most efficient on the market, because they have more deck space and capacity, resulting in less loading and unloading and more time installing turbines.