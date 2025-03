UK-based owner Borealis Maritime has banked a huge profit from selling a quartet of platform supply vessels (PSVs) bought from lay-up during the industry slump of 2018 and 2019.

The company confirmed it has offloaded the Romanian-built 2013-built ships into Mexico and Nigeria.

The 3,300-dwt Aurora Pearl has gone to Grupo TMM in Mexico, while the 3,500-dwt Aurora Diamond, Aurora Emerald and Aurora Sapphire were sold to Nigerian interests for undisclosed prices.