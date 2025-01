Boskalis Group of the Netherlands has confirmed market speculation that it has acquired two construction support vessels from FTAI Ocean.

The pair, which comprised FTAI Ocean’s entire fleet, was first reported in December as being sold for a combined $143m.

According to Boskalis, the 130-loa Boka Pride (ex-Pride, built 2014) recently underwent its five-year special survey, when it was painted in the Boskalis livery.