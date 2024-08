Britoil Offshore Services has signed a multi-year agreement with Seas Geosciences to charter and convert one of the Singapore-based OSV operator's platform supply vessels into a geotechnical drilling vessel.

Once converted, the 3,500-dwt BOS Princess (built 2015) will provide a stable platform for Seas’ geotechnical investigations.

The converted BOS Princess will be available to the market starting in January 2025, the companies said in a joint statement.