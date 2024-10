Cadeler has signed firm contracts with the Equinor joint venture behind the Polish offshore wind farms Baltyk 2 and Baltyk 3.

The Oslo and New York-listed company said the potential value of the contracts is in the range of €120m to €144m ($134m to $161m).

“We are excited to announce a firm contract for yet another significant milestone project in Poland,” Cadeler chief executive Mikkel Gleerup said.