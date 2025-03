Oslo-listed BW Offshore has agreed the sale of one of its floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels for $125m.

The buyer of the 96,800-dwt BW Pioneer (built 1992) is a subsidiary of Murphy Oil, the operator of the Cascade & Chinook field in the US Gulf.

The transaction includes an initial payment of $100m on delivery at the end of the current contract period on 18 March.