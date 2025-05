The Export-Import Bank of China (EIBC) has arrested an anchor handler previously owned by Femco Management of Russia that was acquired by a BVI-registered company in early 2024.

The arrested 12,200-bhp anchor handler SPEC Nichole (built 2016) was one of three that Champ Rise International acquired from Femco using individual special purpose vehicles (SPVs), according to S&P Global data.

In the High Court of Singapore, EIBC filed a $61m mortgagee claim against the SPEC Nichole.