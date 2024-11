Producer and shipowner China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) has become the latest operator to seal a rare new order for a platform supply vessel.

No such ships were ordered for 10 years in the offshore slump, until Greek tycoon Evangelos Marinakis’ start-up Capital Offshore made the plunge in June.

UK shipbroker Clarksons reports that CNPC has now added to a small orderbook by ordering a 4,300-dwt unit at China’s Dalian Liaonan Shipyard, which is listed with no other vessels on its books.