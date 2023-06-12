Eneti-owned Seajacks International is changing its top team with the retirement of co-founder Blair Ainslie.

The Scorpio Group's wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) operation said the UK company's other co-founder, Sebastian Brooke, will step into the chief executive role.

Ainslie is stepping down after 17 years with Seajacks.

Brooke was chief operating officer under his leadership.

The outgoing boss will remain with Seajacks until the end of 2023 to support and advise Brooke in his new role.