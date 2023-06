Reborn Austevoll-based DOF Group completed its “over-subscribed” IPO on Tuesday evening in Oslo.

The deal was priced at NOK 28 for each of 20.14m shares, for proceeds of NOK 564m ($52.4m).

Existing shareholders sold 995,203 ordinary shares and 3,316,287 B-shares.

French lender BNP Paribas cashed in 904,950 ordinary shares and 3,248,601 B-shares, retaining ownership of only 0.2%.

Verdipapirfondet Holberg Kreditt sold 90,253 ordinary shares, keeping a 2% stake.