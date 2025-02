DOF Group has signed two deals in Asia.

The Oslo-listed offshore giant said on Tuesday that the 107-loa diving support vessel Skandi Singapore (built 2011) snagged a 30-day deal and one of its construction support vessels won a week-long engagement.

Chief executive Mons Aase said: “These contract awards secure backlog for the [Asia-Pacific] region with an estimated combined value of over $30m.”