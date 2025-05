Two DOF Group ships have found work in Brazil.

The Norwegian offshore vessel owner said that the 106-loa Skandi Achiever (built 2008) and the 105-loa Skandi Salvador (built 2009) had been contracted for work this year.

Both were fixed for subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) work, with the Skandi Achiever starting in early May and working through three campaigns during 2025.