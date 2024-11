DOF Group is looking ahead to bigger earnings following the completion of its $1.1bn takeover of Maersk Supply Service (MSS) on 1 November.

The final quarter without the Danish owner’s fleet was a positive one, the company said.

Net profit in the three months to 30 September was $69m, up from $27m a year ago, boosted by a currency gain of $17m as the Brazilian real strengthened against the US dollar.