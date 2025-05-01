In ancient mythology, the Charybdis was a sea monster that would suck in huge amounts of water and ships into its spiralling whirlpool.

In the offshore wind vessel sector, it is the name of a pioneering ship that has sucked in more cash and time than expected, but that may soon be over.

Now, Dominion Energy chief executive Bob Blue told investors that the first US-built wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) is on track to arrive on site at the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project in the weeks ahead.