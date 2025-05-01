In ancient mythology, the Charybdis was a sea monster that would suck in huge amounts of water and ships into its spiralling whirlpool.

In the offshore wind vessel sector, it is the name of a pioneering ship that has sucked in more cash and time than expected, but that may soon be over.

US-flag shipping and yard sector endorse revised bill to boost America’s maritime
 Read more

Now, Dominion Energy chief executive Bob Blue told investors that the first US-built wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) is on track to arrive on site at the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project in the weeks ahead.