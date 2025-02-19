Offshore wind vessels’ priority in a US government newbuilding financing programme is uncertain under US President Donald Trump, who has long expressed antipathy toward the renewables sector.

The US Maritime Administration (MARAD) had nearly $501m in applications for loans under the Federal Ship Financing Program, which is better known as Title XI, as of 7 January.

The biggest offshore wind-related application under review is a $215m request from Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, which applied for the loan to pay for part of the cost of building the 15,000-gt Acadia at what is now Hanwha Philly Shipyard.