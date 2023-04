New York-listed Eneti is teaming up with drilling giant Transocean for offshore wind farm work.

The Scorpio Group company is forming a joint venture with the US-listed driller to install wind turbines.

Eneti, through subsidiary Seajacks International, has installed more than 500 wind turbine foundation components at wind farms including Akita & Noshiro in Japan, Meerwind and Veja Mate in Germany, and Moray East in Scotland.