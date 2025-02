EnTrust Global’s OMP Capital is helping to finance Olympic Subsea’s offshore construction vessel newbuildings.

The Oslo-based investor said it was looking to work with Stig Remoy-led Olympic on the two vessels, set for construction at China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) in Shenzhen.

“Subsea market players, encompassing both oil and gas and offshore wind, experience record high backlogs which is set to bolster activity levels for vessel owners and operators in the years to come,” OMP said.