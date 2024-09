Greek tycoon Evangelos Marinakis is moving further into offshore shipping with more newbuildings in China.

TradeWinds reported in June that the owner’s new company Capital Offshore Management Corp had put pen to paper on a deal for up to eight platform supply vessels (PSVs) at Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding — the biggest such order in a decade.

Now Norway’s Breeze Ship Design has said it has been chosen to design two multipurpose supply vessels (MPSVs) for the company at the same shipyard.