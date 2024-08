Borealis Maritime’s Aurora Offshore venture has sealed a deal to operate two platform supply vessels (PSVs) for Greek tycoon Evangelos Marinakis.

The initial full management contracts could lead to more work with the shipowner’s newly formed Capital Offshore Ship Management Corp in Piraeus, the manager believes.

The ships are the re-named large 5,200-dwt pair Ace Supplier and Ace Viking (both built 2007).