Norway’s Fred Olsen Windcarrier (FOWIC) has secured work for an offshore wind vessel with RWE off Denmark.

The company will use one of its two Tern-class vessels to install 72 wind turbine generators at the Thor wind farm.

Work at sea is expected to begin in 2026, with material moved out of the port of Esbjerg.

By this time, FOWIC will have upgraded its ships with new and upgraded cranes capable of lifting 1,600 tonnes at 31 metres.