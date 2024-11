Solstad Offshore is in a position to start offering dividends after resolving a long-running dispute involving its largest ship.

The Norwegian offshore vessel owner said on Friday that it had settled a $197m residual claim related to the financing of the 178-loa Normand Maximus (built 2016), resulting in two payments totalling $102m.

Chief executive Lars Peder Solstad said: “This uncertainty related to the residual claim is now brought to an end.