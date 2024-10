MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has agreed to take control of Brazilian shipping, ports and yard group Wilson Sons a year after a deal was first hinted.

The acquisition is MSC’s second in Brazil in recent years, following the takeover of shipping line and terminals company Log-In Logistica in 2021. Wilson Sons has a history going back nearly 200 years.

It is also the second sizeable transaction for MSC in 2024 after its swoop for Oslo-listed Gram Car Carriers.