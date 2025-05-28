Malaysian shipping giant MISC is still discussing a potential offshore shipping merger with floating production vessel specialist Bumi Armada, which was first unveiled more than six months ago.

The initial, non-binding agreement for the tie-up plan announced on 15 November had given the two sides nine months to develop a transaction.

In a statement on Wednesday accompanying the company’s first-quarter results, MISC said that “the due diligence exercise is currently in progress and an appropriate announcement will be made if there is any material development”.