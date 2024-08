One of Havila Shipping’s platform supply vessels has found work potentially stretching two years.

The Oslo-listed offshore vessel owner announced on Thursday a charter for the 4,000-dwt Havila Borg (built 2009) that will see the ship employed on two well jobs estimated for 200 days with Dutch outfit Peterson Den Helder.

Financial details for the deal were not disclosed, but the agreement does come with an optional period for eight more wells, each estimated to last 65 days.