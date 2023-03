Dutch heavylift specialist Mammoet is expected to be sold.

Its parent company SHV is exploring a potential divestment as part of a strategic review.

The Netherlands-based trader said a new owner is needed to enable Mammoet to make the required investments to allow it to continue its growth strategy.

Mammoet will be sold along with SHV’s industrial service provider ERIKS, which together form two of eight divisions belonging to the Dutch conglomerate.