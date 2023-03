A Hornbeck Offshore Services subsidiary has made $8.4m on a US government contract, with the ability to make more than $30m more.

The US Navy’s Military Sealift Command exercised an option on the 5,400-dwt offshore supply vessel HOS Red Rock (built 2013) for one year for worldwide work supporting Navy operations.

According to the US Department of Defense, the deal with Hornbeck Offshore Operators includes three one-year extensions and one 11-month option.