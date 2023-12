Standard Supply has sold its four remaining platform supply vessels as principal Oystein Stray Spetalen cashes in on a spectacular offshore shipping bet.

The midsize PSVs have gone en bloc to an unnamed buyer for $34m, giving the Oslo-listed owner a profit of more than $13m.

The ships were bought during the offshore slump in 2016 and 2017, but now PSVs are sought after in much-improved markets due to a lack of newbuildings for the past decade.