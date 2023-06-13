Belgium’s Jan De Nul has fixed out its two huge new wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) to RWE in Germany.

The utility company has taken the 21,500-dwt Voltaire (built 2022) for at least four years and the 61,000-dwt Les Alizes (built 2023) for more than five years.

Rates for the exclusive charters have not been given.

Jan De Nul will operate the vessels, which will be used at RWE’s current and future offshore construction projects and, if needed, to run maintenance campaigns at its existing wind farms.