Edda Wind, an offshore shipping venture backed by John Fredriksen and the Wilhelmsen family, is closing in on a contract for one of its newbuildings, with financing for the unit in the bag.

Oslo-listed Edda announced that it is in the signing process for a 12-month plus optional 12-month charter contract for the C504 commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV), following delivery in the second quarter of next year.